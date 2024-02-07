Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGAHV) in Wardha, Maharashtra recently made headlines for suspending two students and expelling three students on January 27. This was the consequence of students' protest during Republic Day celebrations on the campus, which created unrest and fear, says the university in a statement.

The expelled students are Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Niranjan Kumar Oberoi, and Rajneesh Ambedkar, and the suspended students are Ram Chandra and Vivek Mishra. "The disciplinary committee took action on the incident and expelled and suspended the students. The investigation found that the role of some students was tarnishing the image of the university," the university statement shared by the Public Relations Officer read.

On January 26, during the Republic Day celebrations at the college, it was alleged that two PhD scholars, namely Rajesh Kumar Yadav and Rajneesh Ambedkar, chanted slogans against Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the college as they claimed that the VC was appointed unlawfully and against the rules of the college. Hence, they resorted to protesting.

Students speak

Speaking to EdexLive, the students revealed that after the suspension and termination orders, the administration had not given them any chance to put forth their side of the incident. When EdexLive tried to delve deeper into the matter, this is what the students said.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, who was expelled for raising slogans, narrated, "On January 24, we submitted a letter through the District Magistrate, informing about the protest we would launch if the VC hoists the National Flag during the Republic Day celebrations. We believed this would have been disrespectful towards the flag as the VC took charge unconstitutionally. So when the VC hoisted the National Flag, we resorted to protests and raised slogans like, 'Illegal VC go back'. Police detained us and released us later."

However, "We were stopped at the entrance by security in charge Sudhir Karkate saying that the Registrar Dharvesh Katheria has directed security to not allow us on the campus," Rajesh said and added that the next day, he received a notice stating his PhD was cancelled.

The notice, which EdexLive has access to, read, "Apart from being directly involved in this incident, Shri Rajesh Kumar Yadav has also been involved in anti-university activities in the past. On the basis of the recommendation of the high-level inquiry committee formed in the context of the above case, his Ph.D. The registration is canceled with immediate effect and their hostel allotment is cancelled."

Another student Niranjan Kumar Oberoi, who was also expelled, said, "I did not raise any slogans or participate in the protest, still I was terminated without being served any show cause notice." Further, recalling the past instances, he said, "We were targetted earlier when we raised our voice against illegal decisions taken by the administration. However, this time, I have filed a petition with the high court and have decided to fight this battle legally."

Suspended student Ram Chandra told EdexLive that he was in Allahabad when he received the suspension order via email on January 27. Ram Chandra is a scholar from the Department of Women Studies at the College Regional Centre in Allahabad.

In Rajesh's view, "Ram Chandra, Vivek Mishra and Niranjan Kumar Oberoi were given suspension and termination orders for posting about the police detainment on social media." Meanwhile, Vivek is on hunger strike urging for revoking his suspension.

Ram Chandra further informed that student unions Democratic Students' Union (DSU), All India Students' Association (AISA), Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA BBAU), Collective Delhi State Committee and others have extended support and issued statements.

The students have written to President Droupadi Murmu twice highlighting the matter through the District Magistrate. But to no avail.

