“A couple of college authorities were sent to my room and I was attacked. I was asked to vacate my room immediately and they threw me outside the campus then and there,” Vivek Mishra, a student at Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGAHV), alleged.



Vivek Mishra, 21, a student of MGAHV, Wardha, Maharashtra has been protesting outside his college since February 1, 2024. Following this, he has also initiated a hunger strike, which began yesterday, February 5.

Why did this happen?

An official notice released by the college dated January 27, read, "Based on the recommendation of the high-level inquiry committee constituted for the above matter, Mr Vivek Mishra, Student Undergraduate Program in Drama, is suspended for his involvement in spending defamatory, misleading and indecent news on social media regarding the university". The attack on Vivek happened three hours after the suspension orders were issued, says the student.

How it started...

On January 26, when the Republic Day celebrations were being conducted at the college, it is alleged that two PhD scholars, namely Rajesh Kumar Yadav and Rajneesh Ambedkar, chanted slogans against Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the college. The students claimed that the new VC was appointed against the rules of the college hence, they were protesting.



Following this, Vivek Mishra was suspended because of a Facebook post. "Yet, what was offensive about the post has not been stated clearly by the university," he claims.

When EdexLive reached out to Vivek Mishra, he said, “When I approached the local police station here, they took nearly two hours to file a First Investigation Report (FIR). It has been days yet no one has paid attention to this and therefore, I initiated this hunger strike,” said the 21-year-old student who is studying dramatics.



EdexLive reached out to the college authorities and is yet to hear back from them. The copy will be updated once a response is received from them.