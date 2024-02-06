The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) National Space Society (NSA) conducted the Live in Healthy Space Design Competition for students of ages between 12 to 18 years all over the world to design one specific component of a space settlement – an agricultural module (or area), for the first time.

The results of this competition was announced by NSS recently and the students of Sri Chaitanya School bagged 28 out of the total 47 prizes announced. Out of the total of 47 prizes, India’s share is 31 and out of this 31, Sri Chaitanya School bagged 28, making almost a clean sweep, stated Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, Seema Boppana said.

Boppana said that either in the number of first, second and third prizes or in the number of prizes won, no other school in the world or in India secured even ten per cent of the result when compared to Sri Chaitanya School.

The director said that the conceptual teaching methodology, and the activity and practical-based teaching, putting aside the age-old method of rote learning, is mainly responsible for such a tremendous victory in NASA’s NSS Live In A Healthy Space Design Competition. She congratulated the prize-winning students, their parents and the teaching community which made this victory possible.