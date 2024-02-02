In tragic news, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU), Varanasi was found hanging in his hostel room. The student has been identified as Utkarsh Raj, a 23-year-old studying BArch (Architecture) final year at the institute, as stated in a report by IANS.

It is reported that Raj was reportedly suffering from depression and undergoing counselling sessions. His father Rajendra Prasad is a section officer in BHU and the family is based in Varanasi. IIT BHU is yet to issue a statement.

Giving details, police said that some of Utkarsh's friends broke open the door of his room when he did not respond to their calls. Following this he was declared dead by the doctors at BHU hospital on arrival, as stated in a report by IANS.



To recall, student suicides at IITs are on a constant rise.

Raj's death follows three suicides in IIT Kanpur since mid-December. PhD scholar Priyanka Jaiswal, 29, allegedly died by suicide on January 18, MTech student Vikas Kumar Meena, 31, on January 10 and researcher Pallavi Chilka, 34, on December 19.



If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.