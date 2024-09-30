Kolkata RG Kar SC case: CJI expresses dissatisfaction over slow progress of CCTV installation

Today, Monday, September 30, the Supreme Court of India expressed dissatisfaction over "tardy" progress regarding the installation of CCTV cameras, the construction of toilets and separate resting rooms at medical facilities by the West Bengal government. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Today the court heard the suo motu case regarding the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) medico at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where it further directed the state government to complete ongoing work by October 15.

During the hearing, advocate Vrinda Grover, who was representing the family of the RG Kar rape and murder victim in the court, told the bench with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the parents of the deceased doctor are disconcerted by repeated clips on social media disclosing her identity.

Subsequently, the top court stated that it had already passed an order on this issue and it was for the law enforcement agencies to implement the order. It further clarified its earlier order and said it applies to all intermediaries.

During the hearing, the apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), about the individuals being probed for alleged financial irregularities and continuing to work as employees at RG Kar Hospital.

Following this, the court also asked Mehta to share the information with the state government for appropriate action.

Additionally, the top court directed Mehta to submit a report on the progress of the National Task Force and posted the hearing of the rape-murder case to October 14.

It may be recalled that the court, on September 17, had said it was disturbed by the findings given in a status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the rape-murder case but refused to divulge the details, saying any disclosure may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.