Kolkata RG Kar case: "How can we work if they are still in position of power?" Jaising on doctors getting back to duty

During Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital and College rape-murder case, which was heard today, Monday, September 30, by the Supreme Court of India, one of the most important issues discussed was protesting doctors getting back to their duties.

As against the contention raised that the doctors are not performing the Out Patient Department (OPD) services, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that advocate Indira Jaising has assured the court that doctors are performing all duties and services.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi who appeared for the West Bengal government, mentioned that a patient died owing to the lack of bed. Following this, senior advocate Karuna Nandy for the junior doctors stated that these "allegations cannot be made".

Furthermore, CJI added, "Jaisingh has categorically stated that all doctors shall perform essential services including Inpatient Department (IPD) and OPD"

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising who was representing the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF) said, "I am making the statement that they have all gone back to work, secondly what about the reputation — 7 people in the investigation are still in employment at RG Kar and we only request temporary suspension — so we (doctors) can go back to work with confidence. How are we expected to work if they are still in position of power?" as posted by LiveLaw.



It may be recalled that doctors in West Bengal were protesting, demanding justice for Abhaya (name changed) and only a few days back, have taken up their duties once again. It was argued during an earlier hearing that their withdrawal from duties has impacted the healthcare system of the state.