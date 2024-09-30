KEA update you might have missed: Students of Class XII, third exam students to participate in UGCET

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has allowed students who passed the Second PUC third examination to participate in seat allotment for the second extended round of Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UG CET)-24.

The website link for entering options in priority order has been opened.

In addition, those who did not enter options in the first two rounds, those who did not give any choice for the allotted seat, and those who have not been allotted any seat yet, will be allowed to enter options from September 30 to October 4, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The provisional result for the second extended round of seat allotment will be announced on October 7, and the final result on October 8. The window for fee payment and downloading of admission orders will be open from October 9 to 14. The final date for reporting to the college is October 15, said the KEA director, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The CET rank for those who passed the third PUC examination has been given based on the marks information directly received from the PUC department.

Students who passed the supplementary exam in Class XII from other boards, must submit their mark sheets and CET admission card for 2024 to KEA by September 30 to receive their rank and enter options, KEA Director Prasanna explained.

After the announcement of the results of the second extended round of seat allotment, candidates will not be given any opportunity to enter choices. If they fail to take admission after getting a seat, they will have to pay a penalty five times the engineering fee prescribed by the government. The admission process for medical, dental, and AYUSH courses will be conducted separately, and the schedule will be announced shortly.