RP Patnaik's son thrashed by senior at college; case registered

Noted music composer and film director Ravindra Prasad Patnaik on Friday, September 27, lodged a complaint at the Raidurgam police station in Hyderabad alleging that his son was attacked and intimidated by senior students at his college.

A senior officer of the Raidurgam police station told The New Indian Express that Patnaik's son Vaishnav, a BTech third year student at the ICFAI Shankarpally, got into a fight with a senior, Shyam, a fourth year student.

"Initially, they both had a quarrel after which Patnaik raised the issue with the college principal. After that the principal called them and counselled them. However, while returning to his house today, Shyam questioned Vishnav why he complained to the principal and hit the latter near his ear leading to a wound," the police official said.

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, this led to him suffering severe injuries and he was bleeding as well.

A case has been registered under Sections 324 and 506 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the police have summoned Shyam for questioning on Saturday, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ravindra Prasad Patnaik, popularly known as RP Patnaik, is a noted music composer, singer and director.