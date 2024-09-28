Hyderabad: 100 Sri Chaitanya Akshara College students fall ill after consuming contaminated food

Over 100 students from Sri Chaitanya Akshara College in Madhapur fell severely ill after consuming alleged contaminated food on Friday, September 27.

As per reports, the students began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning shortly after a meal was served at the college, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The college administration is said to be providing medical treatment to the affected students.

However, the incident sparked outrage, with student unions staging protests in front of the college campus. They demanded accountability and immediate action against those responsible for the substandard food being served to the students.

The condition of the students is being closely monitored, and the authorities are expected to take further action, stated The New Indian Express report.

In more news from Telangana

Government school students will have an opportunity to visit popular tourist destinations in the state under 'Telangana Darshini', which was announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, Septrember 27.

Announcing the programme, he said that students studying in government schools will be given an opportunity to visit tourist and historical places in the state free of cost and that Telangana Darshini would educate the students about the historical and tourist places, stated The New Indian Express report.

As per the order released by the Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture department, this tour program has been structured for students from class 2 to graduation from all the government schools and colleges for educational and cultural experiences.