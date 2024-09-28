In its 25th year of impact, Bharti Airtel Foundation's focus to remain quality education for underprivileged, rural children

A

The rise of technology in education is a transformative force, especially for rural students who face barriers to accessing quality resources. Some of the online platforms and resources are reshaping the educational landscape by making high-quality content accessible, fostering interactive learning, and equipping students with critical skills for the digital age.

The Government of India is leading and catalysing this space by many of its platforms.

At Bharti Airtel Foundation, we have initiated integration of technology in Satya Bharti Schools through the implementation of digital classrooms, technology labs, robotic labs, language labs, Tab-labs, and TheTeacherApp.

These enhancements enable rural students and teachers to access quality resources for education, personalise their learning processes as well as enables teachers to use better pedagogies in classrooms.

Our digital classrooms, equipped with interactive projectors, tablets, and multimedia resources, have empowered the teaching learning processes by presenting dynamic content, including videos, simulations, and interactive exercises, which cater to a variety of learning styles.

This approach facilitates a better understanding of complex concepts.

Additionally, online applications like TheTeacherApp offer a wealth of knowledge and personalised practice, promoting self-paced learning for our teachers.

Furthermore, technology and language labs for senior students have made a significant difference. Engaging in hands-on activities and STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Math) projects allows students to sharpen their critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork abilities. These initiatives ignite creativity and innovation, offering practical experiences that equip students for future careers in technology and STEM sectors.