"AI will allow educators to focus on what matters — teaching & mentoring students": GITAM's Prof S Arun Kumar

The fast pace of technological advancement in AI and ML means that educational institutions need to be nimble and agile in their attitude towards the same. Institutions must continuously update their courses, invest in faculty training, and provide access to cutting-edge resources to keep pace with scientific and technological developments.

While some institutions are leading the way, others are still finding their feet to meet the demand.

The rapid evolution of AI and ML has indeed presented challenges for educational institutions. While many universities have introduced AI and ML programmes, there’s still a significant gap between academic curricula and rapidly evolving industry needs.

However, we are seeing positive trends. Many institutions are partnering with tech companies to develop more relevant curricula. There is also a growing focus on interdisciplinary approaches, recognising that computer science and AI impact virtually every field.

At GITAM, the inclusion of AI and ML in the curriculum is two-fold. Our engineering curriculum is frequently revised to incorporate cutting edge engineering concepts in AI and ML.

In addition, both engineering and non-engineering students are taught the use of the latest AI tools. Further, the study of use cases and projects involving the application of AI and ML in diverse industry verticals is part of the curriculum.