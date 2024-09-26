Srikakulam: Under-construction building collapses, 15-year-old student dies, another fractures leg

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy was killed and another boy suffered injuries after a beam of an under-construction school building collapsed in Patarlapalli village under Ranastalam Mandal in the district on Wednesday, September 25.

The deceased boy was identified as Vanam Krishnam Raju and is studying Class X in the same school.

Korada Sriramulu (14), a Class IX student studying in the same school suffered leg fracture in the incident.

Etcherla MLA N Easwarrao immediately rushed to the spot, consoled the Krishnam Raju's family members, inspected the school building and asked the district collector Swapnil Dinkar to conduct a detailed probe on the incident.

In the meanwhile, Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh expressed his shock over the incident thorough his official social media handle X.