Srikakulam: Under-construction building collapses, 15-year-old student dies, another fractures leg
In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy was killed and another boy suffered injuries after a beam of an under-construction school building collapsed in Patarlapalli village under Ranastalam Mandal in the district on Wednesday, September 25.
The deceased boy was identified as Vanam Krishnam Raju and is studying Class X in the same school.
Korada Sriramulu (14), a Class IX student studying in the same school suffered leg fracture in the incident.
Etcherla MLA N Easwarrao immediately rushed to the spot, consoled the Krishnam Raju's family members, inspected the school building and asked the district collector Swapnil Dinkar to conduct a detailed probe on the incident.
In the meanwhile, Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh expressed his shock over the incident thorough his official social media handle X.
On this occasion, Minister for Agriculture, Co-operation, and Marketing Minister Kinjarapu Atchennaidu Atchennaidu spoke with MLA Eswarrao and announced Rs 5 lakh to the deceased Krishnam Raju family members as ex-gratia and directed the district officials to provide better treatment to injured student Sriramulu.
According to the sources, Vanam Krishnam Raju and Korada Sriramulu went to play in the school building, which was under-construction under Nadu-Nedu in Patarlapalli village under Ranastalam mandal on September 25.
Krishnam Raju and Sriramulu climbed the beam of the school building while playing. However, the beam of the building collapsed suddenly.
Krishnam Raju struck under the beam and Sriramulu escaped from the beam.
The residents of Patarlapalli rushed to the spot after witnessing huge sound followed by cries of Sriramulu and started the rescue operation.
However, Krishnam Raju died on spot and Sriramulu suffered leg fracture in the incident.
Based on the local's information, Etcherla MLA N Easwarrao immediately rushed to the spot, inspected the school building and asked District Collector Swapnil Dinkar to conduct a detailed probe on the incident. The poor quality of the material used in the construction might be the reason for the incident.
"I have directed the officials to conduct a detailed probe on the incident and take necessary action on the concerned culprits," MLA Easwararao said to the media.