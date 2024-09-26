"AI will supplement human capabilities in certain domains — not replace them": GITAM's Prof S Arun Kumar

A

Education and Healthcare are two areas that can greatly benefit from the advent of AI.

AI has the potential to transform education in numerous ways, enhancing teaching methodologies, personalising learning experiences and improving administrative efficiency. Healthcare is another domain that benefits from the power of AI.

AI can provide personalised treatment plans, make medical care accessible to remote locations via medical expert systems and assist in fast and improved diagnostic services.

Machine learning models can help understand patient data to predict disease outbreaks and assess treatment outcomes, enabling proactive healthcare interventions.