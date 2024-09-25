RG Kar case: CBI finds records were allegedly altered, falsely created in Tala Police Station

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that a few records concerning the rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were "falsely created" and "altered" in Tala police station in Kolkata. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Following this, the central probe agency has told a special court in Kolkata that it has seized CCTV footage of the police station. The footage has been sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFSL), Kolkata, for examination, they said.

Furthermore, the CBI informed that "new/additional" facts have come out in its probe showing that "some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in PS Tala".

Additionally, the CBI previously had interrogated Tala Police Station officer in charge Abhijit Mondal and medical college's former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh in its custody.

According to CBI, Monal was arrested on September 14 and Dr Ghosh, who was already in judicial custody in a corruption case, was taken into custody in the rape and murder case on September 15 after the orders of the court.

The prime suspect Sanjay Roy was arrested on August 10, the next day of the gruesome incident after "his role in the commission of crime had already emerged".

Moreover, it is alleged that there was an "unnecessary delay of two days" that caused the seizure of his clothes and belongings that possibly have resulted in strong evidence against him, said CBI.

Now, the investigation department is probing criminal conspiracy, if any, among Roy, Ghosh and Mondal.