Athagarh: Fans fall, building walls crack as lightning strikes gov't school; 130 students, 3 teachers escape

Around 130 students and three teachers had a narrow escape after the building of Totapada Government Upper Primary School in Athagarh was hit by a strong bolt of lightning on Tuesday, September 24.

However, mid-day meal (MDM) cook of the school Shantilata Mohanty (55) suffered injuries in the lightning strike and was admitted to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Sources said Shantilata was serving noon meals to students when lightning struck the school building. While all the electrical wirings were gutted, ceiling fans came off and fell down. The wall also developed cracks due to the impact of lighting. The school building reportedly didn't have an earthing system or c.

On being informed about the incident, block development officer of Athagarh Bijay Ketan Choudhury reached the school and took stock of the situation.

Later, villagers of Totapada blocked Khuntuni-Narasinghpur road demanding adequate classrooms and safety measures in the school. The road blockade was withdrawn after the intervention of Khuntuni police, stated The New Indian Express report.

Sources said around 180 students are enrolled in the school which has Classes I to VIII. However, only four classrooms are there for the students. Due to lack of adequate classrooms, students of two classes are forced to sit in a single room.