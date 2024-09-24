Delhi gov't issues directives to all schools ensuring on-time payment for security workers

Today, Tuesday, September 24, the Delhi Government issued a directive to all school authorities, emphasising the importance of ensuring timely wage payments and statutory benefits for security workers, according to a PTI report.



The Delhi Education Department's circular indicated that delays in wage payments stemmed solely from the actions of security agencies.

It stated, "Some security agencies hired in the schools did not pay salary and other statutory benefits to the workers despite getting the payment from the Department, resulting in security services unattended in those locations."



Additionally, the department instructed school authorities to refrain from making advance payments to vendors, emphasising that reimbursements should only be processed after confirming that workers have received their wages.



The circular noted that due to unpaid wages and a shortage of guards, schools had requested alternative arrangements for service providers.



In instances where vendors fail to pay workers despite receiving government funds or cease their services, the Heads of Schools (HoS) must file police complaints to recover the government money, stated the circular.



It also suggested proposals for redeploying affected security guards, ayahs, and malis after verifying their employment status.

