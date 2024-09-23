RGNUL students' protest: "Disturbed" by reports of VC entering girls hostel, says NLUJA Student Bar Council

Today, Monday, September 23, the Student Bar Council of the National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), based in Assam, issued a notice expressing its solidarity with students of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala.

This concerns the ongoing protest against the unacceptable actions of RGNUL's Vice-Chancellor (VC), Jai Shankar.

The statement of solidarity read, "We are deeply disturbed by the reports of the Vice-Chancellor entering the girls' hostel and individual rooms asking intrusive questions that violate students' privacy and dignity. Such behaviour from a person in a position of authority is not only inappropriate but also creates an unsafe and disrespectful environment on campus."

It may be noted that a massive protest erupted at RGNUL, yesterday evening, Sunday, September 22. This comes after students accused the VC of entering their rooms and questioning them regarding their attire during the inspection of the girls' hostel.

Approximately hundreds of students have staged a protest outside the VC's residence on the campus, stated a report by Hindustan Times.

A girl, requesting anonymity, said, “The VC entered our rooms without our consent and started questioning us for wearing shorts. As per university rules, even parents are not allowed inside the hostel rooms to maintain the privacy and dignity of the students.”

On the contrary, VC Jai Shankar denied these allegations, claiming that he visited girls' hostels owing to the overcrowding complaints.