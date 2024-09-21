RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI interrogates alleged associate of arrested ex-Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh

Today, Saturday, September 21, CBI investigators began questioning another doctor, allegedly linked to the arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, as part of their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the institution, as reported by PTI.
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source informed that Birupaksha Biswas, recently transferred by the West Bengal Health Department from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital to a remote facility in Kakdwip, appeared at the CBI’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake.
Allegedly part of a North Bengal lobby operating within medical colleges, Biswas was present at RG Kar Hospital on August 9, the day the body of the female doctor was discovered, according to the CBI official.
The term North Bengal lobby refers to a group of doctors and officials at state-run medical establishments accused of intimidating students.
“He is being questioned about his presence at RG Kar Hospital on August 9 without any official duty, along with other inquiries,” the official informed PTI.
Additionally, an FIR has been filed against Biswas and two other doctors — Avik De and Ranjit Saha — at Bowbazar police station for allegedly threatening students at various medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal.
They have been booked under Section 351 (assault as making a gesture or preparation causing someone to believe that they are about to be subjected to criminal force) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
