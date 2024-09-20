RG Kar protests: Torch rally sees thousands in attendance; doctors to resume duties tomorrow

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), has called off its 10-day sit-in-protest before the Swasthya Bhawan, Kolkata, with a torch rally today. The torch rally, which started from Highland Park, attracted the participation of thousands of people from all sections of society, such as doctors, members of voluntary bodies and associations of specially-abled people, cartoonists, Information Technology (IT) professionals, scientists and professors.

Notably, the protest was started to fight against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Moreover, the doctors claim the fight for justice is not over until justice is served. Considering concerns about the flood-affected residents and success in the fulfilment of their demands, partially, the doctors have decided to resume work.

According to a flyer released by the doctors, the torch rally procession passed through Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, Science City, Chingrighata and taking a detour via Beleghata, NRS Medical College, Chittaranjan National Medical College, Mallick Bazar and SSKM Hospital before concluding at Shyambazar.

An MBBS doctor from the protest group posted about the torch rally on X (formerly Twitter). "Today's Mass Rally by WBJDF & Citizens of Bengal from Swasthya Bhawan to CGO Complex" he said.