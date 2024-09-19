Kolkata Police pressured decorators to remove tent, fans from Swathya Bhawan protest site? No, they say

The Kolkata Police has denied allegations made by protesting junior doctors, who claimed that the police pressured decorators to dismantle tents, bamboo shafts, and pedestal fans from the protest site in front of Swasthya Bhawan, as reported in a PTI report.

The protesting doctors reported that around midnight, decorators — who had previously donated tarpaulin, beds, tents, and pedestal fans — were seen dismantling the setup at the sit-in outside the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake, where the doctors have been protesting for over a week now.

Speaking to PTI, one junior doctor noted that there was confusion when decorators began taking down the tents, but they were assured that the items would be replaced soon.

“All arrangements for the sit-in are funded by the public. Some decorators volunteered to provide us with tents, fans, bamboo shafts, and makeshift beds. When we asked them why they were removing the items, they explained that they needed them for creating Durga Puja marquees but promised to return them later,” the doctor said.

On the other hand, a senior officer from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"These claims are unfounded. Why would the police pressure the decorators? If the protesting doctors encounter any issues, they can reach out to us. We are always here to help," the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, the second round of talks between junior doctors and the West Bengal government on Wednesday, September 18, regarding the RG Kar impasse ended without a resolution. The doctors expressed dissatisfaction with the meeting's outcome and announced they would continue their agitation and cease work.

The discussions, which took place on the 40th day of the strike, failed to resolve the deadlock, as the state government refused to provide written minutes of the meeting.

The doctors noted that while the government agreed on several points and offered "verbal assurances", they had not received any written documentation despite multiple requests.