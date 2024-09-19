“Keep eye on her after midnight”: TMC leader accuses female protestors of consuming alcohol during protests; sparks row

Once again, comments from a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in West Bengal have sparked fresh controversy regarding the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

As reported by PTI, West Bengal Minister and senior TMC leader Swapan Debnath said that parents should monitor what their daughters do during the Reclaim the night movement held after midnight, while citing an alleged incident of a protestor consuming liquor with men during one such agitation.

Debnath, who serves as the state’s Animal Resources Development Minister, stated that while any unfortunate incident would make the state government accountable, the responsibility for women's safety lies with everyone.

Following the backlash, the ruling TMC sought to distance itself from his comments.

In a viral video, Debnath addressed a gathering in Purba Bardhaman district, mentioning a recent 'Reclaim the Night' event in Purbasthali where he claimed a woman and two men were seen drinking beer at a hotel.

"What if something had happened to the woman? Our men were on watch at the time. But what if they weren't? Your daughter went to protest for the safety of others, but please keep an eye on her after midnight. Any untoward incident will hold the state accountable. We certainly bear responsibility for women's safety, but individuals also have a role to play," he said.

Debnath added that he has requested local hotel owners not to serve alcohol to women after midnight.

The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified by PTI.

The Reclaim the Night movement, organised in response to the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, began on August 14 and has since seen participation from thousands of women across West Bengal.

As the comments ignited controversy, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh clarified that the party does not endorse such views.

“We cannot dictate anyone's behaviour, whether a man or a woman. It’s not our role to engage in moral policing,” he said.