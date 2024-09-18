Swasthya Bhawan doctors' protest to continue; another meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee sought

Cease work and sit-in protests at Swasthya Bhawan continue today, Wednesday, September 18, as calls for justice for the 31-year-old doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, on August 9, were still being raised by the protestign doctors.

On September 16, after the "fifth and final" invitation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, protesting doctors proceeded towards her residence at Kalighat. As per the minutes of the meeting, a consensus on several matters was arrived at including transfers of certain police and health officials.

The deemed the meeting "only partial victory".

While no decision was arrived at yet about the cease work, even after the Supreme Court hearing of the case yesterday, September 18, the decision was not made. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising said that the doctors don't feel safe as those involved in the alleged cover-up are still lurking at RG Kar.

Today, Wednesday, September 18, the doctors revealed, as stated in a report by PTI, that they will continue their protests as they still seek the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam and the complete elimination of the threat culture which prevails. They have also demanded a meeting with the CM.

Other demands include:

- Notification of the chief secretary-headed task force in medical colleges

- Student body elections be held and adequate representation of junior doctors in the highest policy-making bodies