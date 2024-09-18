RG Kar incident's financial implications on Durga Puja worse than COVID? Here's what reports say

The incident of rape and murder of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has shaken the entire country. Additionally, now it seems to have an adverse impact on the celebrations of Durga Puja in Kolkata. Remember, it is always said that Kolkata is renowned for its Durga Puja celebrations.

According to a report published by The Economic Times, after the decision taken by a majority of citizens for more subdued celebrations, brands are facing a potential decline in demand for apparel, fashion products, fast-moving consumer goods, and dining services during the crucial season. Further, this could affect the financial performance for the October-December quarter as the state accounts for 15-20 per cent of national festive sales, the report added.

It is further learnt that the companies that have traditionally financed the pujas are now hesitant to sponsor the same. Additionally, those who have already committed to scholarships are withdrawing owing to the situation. Overall, a cautious approach to sponsorship decisions is being made by the brands.

The Forum for Durgotsab, which represents community puja organisers in Kolkata, has reported that pujas in the city have received only 40-45 per cent of their usual sponsorship funds at this point, compared to the 70-80 per cent typically secured by this time, The Economic Times reported.

Besides its impact on the sales for the state, the delay in sponsorships and backing off has affected the organising community as the arrangements for pandals, lighting, and Durga idols were finalised in June and July, prior to the incident, said Saswata Basu, General Secretary of the Forum for Durgotsab.

He further said, “The entire budget was drawn accordingly. But now, we are not getting the financial commitment from sponsors. It’s worse than COVID-19 year since back then, we had voluntarily cut the puja budget,” The Economic Times reported.