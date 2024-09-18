Kolkata junior doctors express gratitude to resident doctors associations for solidarity & support

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) is still in protest for another meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, with their five demands being fulfilled gradually, the association has issued a statement of gratitude to all the resident doctors associations today, September 18.

"On behalf of the junior doctors of West Bengal, we extend our deepest gratitude to you for standing in solidarity with us in our pursuit of justice for our colleague, Abhaya. Your unwavering support during this difficult time has not only shed our spirits but also helped amplify our voice for justice far beyond the borders of our state," the statement read.

"Your decision to resonate with our five-point demands and spread our message of protest across the nation has created an impactful wave of awareness and support that we could not have achieved alone. The nationwide impact that this movement has garnered today is a testament to the power of unity within the medical community, and we are sincerely thankful for your role in making this possible," it further added.

Concluding the statement, the doctors said, "Together, we are working towards a safer and more just environment for all doctors, and your solidarity has been instrumental in making this fight a national concern."

Notably, the strike by the junior doctors was noted by the entire nation and garnered support from people from all walks of life.