Kolkata doctors meet Bengal Chief Secretary for follow-up meeting | 10 key talk points EXPLAINED

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) is in a meeting with the state’s Chief Secretary Manoj Pant today, September 18, for a follow-up discussion regarding their unresolved demands related to the RG Kar rape and murder case.

On the night of Monday, September 16, the protesting doctors held a two-hour meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While the state administration agreed to address most of their demands, the WBJDF termed this a "partial victory," highlighting that several key issues remain unresolved.

So, what are these unresolved demands? Let us look in detail.

Formation of an Enquiry Committee against the Health Secretary: To investigate the Health Secretary's role in alleged misconduct within the Health Department over the past four to five years, including both direct and indirect involvement in promoting Health Syndicates at all levels of the health system and taking disciplinary action, if found guilty Establishment of a college-level task force: Task force comprising representatives from junior doctors, students, nurses, and healthcare staff. This task force should have representation in all decision-making bodies, including the College Council, Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS), Anti-Ragging Committee, Anti-Ragging Squad, and Grievance Redressal Cell Security arrangements: Deployment of police personnel, including ranked officials, with proper guidelines (Standard Operating Procedures - SOPs) at each medical college. Female police personnel should be assigned patrolling duties at night in wards and during Outpatient Department (OPD) hours. Each department should have a panic button, and every college outpost should designate a female officer in charge. Additionally, a college-specific and central helpline number should be established for prompt intervention Internal Complaints Committee: Formation of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as per Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act 2013 in every healthcare sector notice and allotment of special funds for the same with status report in seven days Infrastructure: Separate restrooms and bathrooms for on-duty doctors, adequate security personnel, CCTV, and female security, proper security arrangements outside wards and Operation Theatre (OT) rooms, number of visitors allowed in wards to be controlled, panic buttons in each on-call room, 24-hour doctors' canteen and drinking water supply, similar arrangements for nurses as well Compliance and status reports: Compliance report to be submitted within seven days, followed by monthly updates.

Additionally, implementation of a centrally monitored real-time bed vacancy and occupancy information system across all government hospitals.

Status report on existing healthcare facilities in newly established peripheral medical colleges and super speciality hospitals, including Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

Recruitment: Fair and transparent recruitment processes for doctors, nurses, General Duty Assistants (GDAs), and technicians in all healthcare sectors, along with a clear transfer and promotion policy. Threat culture: Establish a College Level Enquiry Committee and a Central Committee for disciplinary proceedings against those involved in the culture of threats within 48 hours. Individuals implicated in such conduct must not be permitted to represent any of the mentioned bodies. Campus elections/RDA formation: Proper and democratic election for the Student Union and the Resident Doctors Association formation must be carried out within the next two months Enquiry Committee for medical council: Departmental Enquiry Committee for the position holders of West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) who are already under scrutiny for promoting threat culture and disciplinary proceedings to be initiated against them with immediate effect.

This meeting comes a day after the Bengal government transferred key officials, including Commissioner of Police Vineeth Kumar Goyal, the Director of Medical Education (DME), and the Director of Health Sciences (DHS), as per the minutes of the meeting released on September 16.