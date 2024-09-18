Imphal: IIIT Manipur students seek permission to go home owing to safety concerns. Here's what director says

Concerned over their safety, BTech third-year students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Senapati, Manipur, have written to Director of the institute, Professor Krishna Bhaskar, seeking permission to go back home until the situation is back to normal, stated an exclusive report by Newslaundry.

According to the letter dated September 15 and signed by 97% of the 500-odd students living in hostels, problems such as the internet shutdown in the state, curfew and safety concerns, cash shortage, police misconduct, and future travel restrictions were troubling them.

However, according to the report published by Newslaundry, the director confirmed about the letter and reassured that the campus is "very safe".

In the letter, students said that the internet blackout “severely” hampered their academic progress and led to “anxiety” about their futures. They said they were "unable to complete our projects”, “apply for internships”, or use online web development and coding tools.

With reference to this, the director told Newslaundry that the college’s broadband connection had slowed down because too many students were using the internet.

Additionally, the students' letter said they were worried that if the situation “continued to worsen”, it “may soon become impossible to even reach the airport safely”.

Another concern was “police misconduct” against students over the curfew that has been imposed in the city since September 10.

“Several students have been beaten up without any provocation, leading to widespread fear and insecurity on campus,” it said.

The hostel is located approximately 500 metres from campus. While the Manipur government had ordered the closure of colleges on September 10, IIIT-M continued to hold classes, the report said.

However, Bhaskar reiterated that the campus “is very safe and is away from the community area”.