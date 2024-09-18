“Donkeys to offload work”: Another case of toxic work culture at EY shared by netizen after death of 26-year-old

After the news of a 26-year-old Ernst & Young (EY) employee's death in Pune due to ‘excessive workload’ sparked rage on social media, another account of toxic work culture at the renowned accounting firm has emerged, as shared by a LinkedIn user.
“My wife quit EY just because of the toxic work culture and if she had not quit, I don’t know what would have happened to her. 18 hours workday is normalised, glorified and expected out of employees by many big MNCs in India. The irony is, these same MNCs would not do that outside India,” wrote Aakash Venkatasubramanian,a LinkedIn user, after the news of Anna Sebastian Perayil broke out.
Ernst and Young (EY), which is said to be one of the Big Four accounting firms, and is a dream destination for most aspiring accountants, is now under intense scrutiny on social media.
This is a result of the death of a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) in EY’s Pune office who lost her life due to excessive workload and toxic culture at the accounting firm.
Now, another viral LinkedIn post has surfaced, in which a user details the exploitation of employees, particularly Indians, at large corporate firms.
“Indians are being seen as donkeys to offload work to and India is seen as a huge factory willing to operate 24x7x365. The Indian government is happy to take tax from us without ensuring the bare humane conditions to work. The government does not help taxpayers when they are laid off, but would happily collect the taxes from us when they aren’t even giving us the basic necessities,” the post further read.
Finally, the user also urged the Indian Government to “let this be the last death”.