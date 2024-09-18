“Anna Sebastian Perayil's death should be wake-up call for EY”: Mother of 26-year-old CA who died due to excessive workload

A 26-year-old employee of Ernst & Young (EY) from Kerala, who was working as a Chartered Accountant (CA) in Ernst and Young (EY) in Pune, lost her life due to excessive workload at the accounting firm.

The death of Anna Sebastian Perayil has brought to the surface the hostile work environment at the renowned accounting firm.

The incident caught the eye of the general public after a letter written to EY Chairman Rajiv Memani, by the deceased’s mother went viral on social media platforms.

Anita Augustine, mother of Anna Sebastian Perayil, in her letter, said that Anna passed her CA Exams in November 2023 and joined EY Pune on March 19 this year.

“I am writing to you now, Rajiv, because I believe EY has a profound responsibility to ensure the well-being of its employees. Anna's experience sheds light on a work culture that seems to glorify overwork while neglecting the very human beings behind the roles,” the letter said.

Excessive workload

“EY was her first job, and she was thrilled to be part of such a prestigious company. But four months later, on July 20th, 2024, my world collapsed when I received the devastating news that Anna had passed away. She was just 26 years old,” wrote the mother.

The letter described in detail the toxic and hostile work culture at EY which led to Anna's death. It was highlighted that the workload, new environment, and long hours took a toll on her physically, emotionally, and mentally.

“On Saturday, July 6th, my husband and I reached Pune to attend Anna's CA Convocation. Since she had been complaining of chest constriction upon reaching her PG late at night (around 1 am) for the past week, we took her to the hospital in Pune. Her ECG was normal, and the cardiologist came to allay our fears, telling us she wasn't getting enough sleep and was eating very late,” the letter added.

As narrated by her mother, Anna was experiencing anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress soon after joining the firm.

After she joined her team at EY, she was constantly overburdened with additional tasks, often being assigned to her by the manager beyond the regular working hours.

“Anna confided in us about the overwhelming workload, especially the additional tasks assigned verbally, beyond the official work. I would tell her not to take on such tasks, but the managers were relentless. She worked late into the night, even on weekends, with no opportunity to catch her breath. Her assistant manager once called her at night with a task that needed to be completed by the next morning, leaving her with barely any time to rest or recover,” the letter read.

Systematic issue

Anna's mother said in her letter that behind her daughter's death is a “systemic issue, that goes beyond individual managers or teams.”

“The relentless demands and the pressure to meet unrealistic expectations are not sustainable, and they cost us the life of a young woman with so much potential. Anna was a young professional, just starting her career. Like many in her position, she did not have the experience or the agency to draw boundaries or push back against unreasonable demands. She did not know how to say no,” she added.

“This is not just about my daughter, it's about every young professional who joins EY filled with hopes and dreams only to be crushed under the weight of unrealistic expectations. I took the time to read EX'S human rights statement, which bears your signature. I cannot reconcile the values expressed in that statement with the reality my daughter faced. How can EY begin to truly live by the valves it professes?” she questioned in the letter.

The letter added that no one from Ernst and Young was present at Anna’s funeral.

She said that Anna’s death should act as a wake-up call for EY, to create an environment where employees feel safe to speak up, where they are supported in managing their workload, and where their mental and physical well-being is not sacrificed for the sake of productivity.