"Daughter would be alive....if CM took action against Dr Sandip Ghosh in 2021": RG Kar deceased doctor's father

Commenting on the arrest of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, the father of the victim who was raped and murdered at the hospital, has alleged that his daughter Abhaya would have been alive if action had been taken against Ghosh in 2021. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the case, took the former principal and police officer Abhijit Mondal into custody on September 14.

The aggrieved father claimed that several allegations were levelled against Ghosh in 2021. "In the year 2021 also, many allegations were levelled against former principal Sandip Ghosh, if the Chief Minister had taken action against Sandip Ghosh then, today my daughter would have been alive," the victim's father said, as stated in a report by Republic World.

Hoping for justice, the father remembered that those involved in the killing or tampering of evidence were under CBI investigation. The father expressed pain, referring to the ongoing protest by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) and said it was painful for him to see them (junior doctors) in pain as “they are like my children.”

“CBI is doing its job, we cannot say anything about this (investigation)... Whoever is connected to this murder in some way or those who are involved in tampering with evidence, all are under investigation... They are sitting in protest (protesting junior doctors) with pain, they are like my children, we feel pain seeing them... The day the accused will be punished, that day will be our victory...,” he added.

Lastly, the father said the punishment for the accused would be a victory for him, Republic World reported.