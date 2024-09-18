Chennai: 22-year-old college student runs SUV over 66-year-old man asleep on pavement; arrested

A 22-year-old college student was arrested for accidentally running over a man who was sleeping on the pavement near the parking lot of a hotel in Thousand Lights in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, late on Friday night, September 13, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased was identified as Paneerselvam (66) of Thousand Lights.

Pannerselvam’s family came in search of him on Saturday morning, September 14, and found him dead.

Initially the family assumed that he might have died of natural cause related to health and brought the body home. When they noticed that blood had come out of the ears, they went to the hotel and requested the staff to show them CCTV footage and realised that he was run over.

The family lodged a complaint. The police registered a case and traced the college student behind the wheel, Aditya Raj Singh of Jharkhand using the registration number of the car. He was arrested on Monday, September 16.

Police also said Paneerselvam seemed to have suffered a lot of internal injuries, stated The New Indian Express report.

As per a report by The Hindu, Singh was driving an SUV.