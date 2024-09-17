"Why aren't you in court?" singer Usha Uthup questions CJI DY Chandrachud on RG Kar case; picture goes viral

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud attended CNN News18's She Shakti conclave, where he was questioned about Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case. Wondering who questioned him?
It was none other than veteran singer Usha Uthup. In an X post shared by Money Control journalist Chandra R Srikanth on September 17, she revealed the conversation between the CJI and the singer. “Usha Uthup doesn’t pull punches. The moment she met CJI Chandrachud last evening she said, ‘What are you doing at an event? Why aren’t you in court? When are you announcing your decision on the Kolkata case? The entire world is watching.'" She added that Chandrachud played along. “CJI was a real sport," she said.
Additionally, in a video posted by News18, Usha and the CJI were seen singing a song together.
Today, the Supreme Court resumed the hearing of the RG Kar doctor's rape and murder case. And directed the protesting doctors to resume duties.
The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) was on a sit-in-protest before the Swasthya Bhawan from September 10 and last night, September 16, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chaired a meeting with the protesting doctors.
Agreeing to their demands, the CM has issued orders to transfer Commissioner of Police Vineeth Goyal, Director of Medical Education Dr Kaustav Nayak, Director of Health Science Dr Debashis Halder and other officers.