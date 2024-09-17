"Why aren't you in court?" singer Usha Uthup questions CJI DY Chandrachud on RG Kar case; picture goes viral

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud attended CNN News18's She Shakti conclave, where he was questioned about Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case. Wondering who questioned him?

It was none other than veteran singer Usha Uthup. In an X post shared by Money Control journalist Chandra R Srikanth on September 17, she revealed the conversation between the CJI and the singer. “Usha Uthup doesn’t pull punches. The moment she met CJI Chandrachud last evening she said, ‘What are you doing at an event? Why aren’t you in court? When are you announcing your decision on the Kolkata case? The entire world is watching.'" She added that Chandrachud played along. “CJI was a real sport," she said.