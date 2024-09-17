Bengaluru: Men attack school bus, smash windows; children spared from injuries

The school bus of Treamis School, while commuting via Electronic City in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was the target of a group of men, who attacked it on September 16, Monday, around 4 pm. The video has now gone viral.

As per a report by Times Now, men in a Scorpio stopped the bus and blocked its way on Route 35. The men broke the window of the driver and tried to forcefully get inside the bus. It may be noted that this incident happened while school students were still seated inside the bus. Though Times Now reported that none of them were injured, their report also stated that the students were shaken after the incident.

A case has been registered by Hebbagudi police and an investigation has begun to trace the attackers and find out the motive behind the attack which was carried out.

As seen in the video, the miscreants tried to smash the windows with a metal object, the passersby on vehicles and onlookers looked on and were too worried to come forward to help the bus driver or the students. The video was shared by IANS as well.