Will talk about 5 demands, not cease work or protest withdrawal: Doctors on meeting with CM Banerjee

Earlier today, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emailed an invitation for the 'fifth and final' time for the meeting with the chief minister. However, the demand of the junior doctors to live telecast the meeting will not be fulfilled.

The protests were started by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) on September 10, 2024. Despite heavy rains and challenges, the doctors have shown resilience in staying determined about their demands.

Demanding justice for the victim, rechristened Abhaya, and emphasising the need for stringent measures for the protection of healthcare professionals, the protesting doctors have come up with five demands:

1. Justice for Abhaya

2. Punishment for Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College

3. Resignation of Vineet Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata

4. Safety and security of all medical professionals

5. End threat culture

For more on their demand, read here: https://www.edexlive.com/news/2024/Sep/12/rg-kar-junior-doctors-protest-their-main-5-demands-explained-in-detail