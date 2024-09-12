RG Kar junior doctors protest: Their MAIN 5 demands explained in detail

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), protesting for the past two days, has been demanding a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss their five demands. What are these five demands?

Before delving into that, it is important to note that the ongoing demonstrations began as part of the protests against the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Demanding justice for the victim, rechristened Abhaya, and emphasising the need for stringent measures for the protection of healthcare professionals, the protesting doctors have come up with five demands.

What are the five demands?

1. Justice for Abhaya

According to the protestors, the concerned authorities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Supreme Court need to expedite the investigation process and punish the culprits without any delay.

Explaining further, on condition of anonymity, a protesting doctor told EdexLive, "Culprits involved in the incident need to be identified, and exemplary punishment needs to be given."

2. Punishment for Dr Sandip Ghosh

As for their second demand, the doctors seek action against the now former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh. Even though he has been suspended, the doctors demand disciplinary proceedings as per the WBS (CCA) rule, 1971.

The West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1971 govern the disciplinary action against the employees of the West Bengal Government.

Additionally, they demand the removal of the health secretary, Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and Directorate of Health Secretary (DHS) for allegedly being involved in tampering with the evidence.

Explaining this further, the doctor told EdexLive, "The signatures of the health secretary, DME, and DHS were present on the order for demolition of the room next to the seminar hall where the rape and murder took place."

"We suspect foul play. Hence, we demand their removal," the doctor stressed.

3. Resignation of Vineet Goyal

The doctors' third demand is the resignation of the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata Vineet Goyal. The doctors demand action against the incompetence of police authorities. Moreover, the doctors also demand disciplinary action against Deputy Commissioner (DC) North and DC Central for their incompetency in handling the situation.

"The principal was held accountable for the rape and murder of Abhaya. Similarly, the commissioner should be held accountable for the violence at the college and the mob attack," the doctor told EdexLive.

To recall, on August 15, a violent mob stormed the college at around 12.30 am and vandalised the medical facility. This occurred while rallies were being held across the state demanding justice for the trainee doctor.

4. Safety and security of all medical professionals

Safety and security for all medical professionals in all hospitals and government healthcare centres is their fourth demand.

The incident of rape and murder has raised questions about the security and safety of medical professionals. Medical doctors across India have staged protests demanding a Central Protection Act and immediate punishment for the accused.

Explaining their fourth demand, the doctor told EdexLive, "The measures suggested are installing of CCTV cameras, adequate resting rooms, adequate washrooms, and the deployment of security personnel and so on."

5. End threat culture

Lastly, they urge a complete knockdown of the threat culture prevalent in all facets of government healthcare facilities.

Explaining this, a doctor said, "They should put an end to the threat culture. Incidents of threats from locals, politicians, college administration, staff or authorised officials affect us and come with severe consequences."

"Deliberately failing us in exams, and mental and physical harassment are a few threats which we are issued on a daily basis," the doctor revealed.