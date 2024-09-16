Who is Indira Jaising, the lawyer representing junior doctors in the RG Kar case?

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17. The case is concerning the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Medical College and Hospital, based in Kolkata. The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF) has been staging protests in response to the brutal sexual assault.

Following this, the renowned lawyer Indira Jaising, a Padma Shree awardee recognised for her advocacy of women's rights, will represent the WBJDF in the court.

Jaising became the first woman to be honoured with the designation of Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court, a prestigious title, in the year 1986. Following this, in the year 2009, Jaising reached another groundbreaking accomplishment by being appointed as the first female Additional Solicitor General of India, marking a significant moment in the history of the Indian legal profession.

The 84-year-old senior advocate is known particularly recognised for advocating for the rights and empowerment of women along with consistently dedicating herself to the protection and advancement of human rights.

In addition to this, Jaising played a crucial role in enabling the live-streaming of Supreme Court proceedings — a move supported by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

Let us take a look at a few of her notable cases:

1. In Mary Roy v State of Kerala and Others case: A landmark Supreme Court decision on February 24, 1986, Jaising's efforts helped secure equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women in India, aligning their rights with those of their male counterparts. The case was heard by Justice PN Bhagwati and Justice RS Pathak.

2. Furthermore, in Shayara Bano v. Union of India (2017), Jaising played a crucial role. This is the case in which the Supreme Court declared the practice of triple talaq unconstitutional. Representing Bebaak Collective, Jaising was instrumental in the court's ruling, which set significant legal precedents on gender equality, religious freedom, and personal law reform.

3. Recently, Jaising has raised concerns about the potential legal and judicial chaos if the three new criminal laws — the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — which came into effect on July 1. She has publicly urged the law minister and leading opposition politicians to reconsider these laws to prevent potential threats to life and liberty.