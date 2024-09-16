TN School Education Minister speaks on integrating AI, tech into educational system

Project Management Institute Chennai Chapter (PMICC), one of the world's leading associations for the project management profession, hosted its 13th annual project management conference, SANGAMAM24, on September 14, 2024.

The event, themed AI-Driven Leadership: Powering Project Success, brought together 450+ diverse group of professionals, industry leaders, and project management experts to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and effective leadership in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi as chief guest

The event was inaugurated by chief guest Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The minister delivered a compelling address at SANGAMAM24, focusing on the transformative role of AI in education and Leadership. He emphasised the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to integrating AI and technology into the educational system to prepare students for a future shaped by digital advancements.

The minister discussed ongoing efforts to enhance technology access in schools, including the development of curricula for AI and computer science and the establishment of robotics labs in government schools. His speech highlighted the importance of aligning educational strategies with technological progress and the broader goals of driving innovation and leadership development across the state, positioning Tamil Nadu as a leader in embracing digital transformation.

The esteemed guests

Guest of honour K Vijay Kumar, Indian Police Service (IPS) (Retired) - Former Director General of Police and Former Senior Security Advisor, Ministry of Home Affairs; guest of honour Dr Prateep V Philip, IPS (Retd) - Former Director General of Police, Chairman and MD - Sentient Biotech; Amit Goyal - Regional Managing Director, PMI South Asia; Prasanna Sampathkumar - Region Mentor, PMI South Asia; Parvez Alam - President - PMI Chennai Chapter; Vijay Narayanan - Executive Vice President and Secretary, PMI Chennai Chapter; Sivaram Atmakuri Vice President - Finance; Dr Dinesh Babu Thavamani - Vice President Marketing and Communications and Conference Director – SANGAMAM24; Haribabuji Harikrishnan - Vice-President - Volunteer

Development & Co-Conference Director; Jahnavi Thirumalasetty - Vice-President Women Engagement & Co-Conference Director; Dr B Shyam Sundar - Vice-President Technology; Sundaram Muthukumarasamy Vice-President - Membership; Bhuvana Sundar Soorappaiah - Vice- President Outreach; Madhan Ram RA - Vice-President Programs; Vijay Mohan Gandhi - Vice- President Governance; Swetha Surendran - Vice President Social Impact were the other dignitaries.

What followed

The event kicked off with a welcome address by Parvez Alam, providing a comprehensive overview of the conference's objectives and the critical importance of AI in driving project success and leadership. Prasanna Sampathkumar, presented PMI Highlights, shedding light on key initiatives and advancements within PMI.

The conference featured a notable fireside chat between Amit Goyal and Prasanna Sampathkumar. This discussion provided a platform for exploring strategic perspectives on AI-driven leadership and its impact on the project management profession.

The keynote sessions featured prominent speakers including Suresh Sambandam (Founder and CEO – Kissflow), Air Vice Marshal Calambur Krishna Kumar (Indian Air Force), and Chandrasekaran A (Founder Director - Infocareer and Golden Planet Senior Heritage Homes).

Additionally, Dr Bharati Lele (Co-Founder and Director, Red Vinca) conducted a master class on AI applications in project management.

The conference also included a dynamic panel discussion on The Future of AI in Project Management, featuring distinguished panelists such as Vijay Karunakaran (Founder & CEO, InGage Group of Companies); Yahya Rasheed (HCL, Global Head L&D and BCP), Suresh Kumar Gunasekaran (Pepul Founder and CEO), and Divya (Microsoft Software Engineering Lead).

The event was further distinguished by the inaugural release of Magizhchi - PMI Chennai Chapter’s Members Digest, a monthly digital magazine exclusively for the chapter members.