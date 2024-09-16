Junior doctors-CM Mamata Banerjee meeting: Two stenographers accompany protesting doctors

The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence this evening, September 16, to address the impasse over justice for Abhaya (name changed) demands in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident.

After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock, a delegation of agitating junior doctors arrived at Banerjee's residence. Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, around 30 medics arrived at Banerjee's residence at 6.20 pm. Originally, the meeting was scheduled for 5 pm, however, it began around 7 pm, PTI reported.

Previous attempts to resolve the matter with the state government were unsuccessful due to the demand for live-streaming and video recordings of the meeting. However, the agitating medics later agreed to a compromise, now only asking to record the minutes of the meeting and receive a signed copy.

Agreeing to this, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said both parties will sign the minutes of the meeting and share copies for clarity.

Additionally, the state government allowed the two stenographers, accompanying the agitating doctors, inside the venue to record the minutes of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Health Department, for eight days and the 'cease work' for the 36th day, seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital on August 9 and removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner and senior state health officials.