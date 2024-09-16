Assam Direct Recruitment Exam concluded amidst internet shutdown. Here's a status report

Amid the internet shutdown, the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts was conducted peacefully on Sunday, September 15. According to reports, the internet was suspended from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

This suspension of the internet was announced by the state government on September 14 to prevent online cheating during the written examination for Class-III government posts. In this regard, the state government stated that it was "prudent to plug all possible loopholes, including by temporarily disabling the internet", to avoid malpractice during the exam.

The official orders revealed that around 11 lakh candidates appeared for the public exam at 2,305 examination centres across the state. Moreover, due to geographical location and history of cheating or other malpractices, 429 were classified as 'sensitive'.

Thanking the staff for conducting the exam smoothly and successfully, the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswas Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "The first ADRE exam has concluded peacefully. My deepest gratitude to all the officers and staff of the Assam Government who have successfully completed this monumental task without any issues. I once again assure our younger generation that transparency will remain our hallmark when it comes to government recruitment".