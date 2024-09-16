Assam ADRE exam: Policewoman searched private parts of female student? Here's what happened & what CM said

Surrounded by allegations of a policewoman searching the private parts of a female examinee before the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE), Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to investigate the matter. According to reports, a job aspirant alleged that a woman constable searched her private parts before she entered an examination hall in Nalbari during the test for filling up Group III posts.
Following this, the CM took to X (formerly known as Twitter) directing the concerned officials to conduct a probe. Additionally, he also stated that the DGP informed him of another incident in North Lakhimpur about cheating material recovered from a woman candidate during the exam.
Meanwhile, the CM also thanked the staff for conducting the exam successfully.
This year, to conduct the exam with integrity and to cut down on malpractice, the state administration suspended the internet from 10.30 pm to 1.30 pm during the exam day on September 15. Additionally, there was heavy deployment of security forces outside the examination centres.
According to The New Indian Express, no untoward incident was reported during the competitive examination. A total of 11,23,204 candidates were eligible to appear for the examination in 2,305 centres across the state.