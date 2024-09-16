Assam ADRE exam: Policewoman searched private parts of female student? Here's what happened & what CM said

Surrounded by allegations of a policewoman searching the private parts of a female examinee before the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE), Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to investigate the matter. According to reports, a job aspirant alleged that a woman constable searched her private parts before she entered an examination hall in Nalbari during the test for filling up Group III posts.

Following this, the CM took to X (formerly known as Twitter) directing the concerned officials to conduct a probe. Additionally, he also stated that the DGP informed him of another incident in North Lakhimpur about cheating material recovered from a woman candidate during the exam.