Protesting doctors and CM Mamata Banerjee's meeting yet to begin | Live-streaming still a contention?

In the ongoing protests concerning the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor that occurred on August 9, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a meeting with the demonstrators. After five consecutive days of protest, junior doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital are scheduled to meet the Chief Minister today, Saturday, September 14.

But the meeting is yet to begin, as per the state secretariat, stated a report by PTI.



As per a doctor, they have demanded the live-streaming or video recording of the meeting, which has not been accepted.

Escorted by a police pilot vehicle, the delegation of approximately 30 medical professionals arrived at Banerjee's residence around 6.45 pm, about 45 minutes past the scheduled time for the meeting. However, the government had initially invited only 15 representatives for the discussion.

Here is a video of the delegation arriving to meet the CM.