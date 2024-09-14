News

No live-streaming? Only minutes of meeting? Okay; Protesting doctors relent, but meeting with CM still falls through

Not only this, the doctors said that they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" because it was too late and the officials had already been waiting for over three hours
The meeting scheduled with the chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat today, Saturday, September 14, did not happen. According to MBBS Doctor, Abhinaba Pal, "It was an unfortunate incident." 

To recall, the protest started by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) on September 10 is against the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor, Abhaya (name changed), at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9. These sit-in protests are being carried out at Swasthya Bhawan.

Explaining what happened at the meeting with the CM, Pal said, "Our demands were live-streaming the meeting, recording it on our phones or asking the government to record it." 

Then the officials said that live-streaming would not be possible and that only minutes of the meeting would be provided. The doctors, after discussions, agreed. 

Additionally, he revealed that after waiting, when the delegation of 30 members agreed to have a meeting, a government official said the meeting couldn't take place now as it was very late.

Saddened over the unfortunate developments, the agitators are back at the Swasthya Bhavan. 


"It shows who is not serious about the talks," another doctor said, as per a report by PTI.

