KIIT's 20th Annual Convocation was a grand affair. Read here for details

"The country is going through both a challenging and exciting phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the vision of transforming the country into Viksit Bharat by 2047. It is estimated that Bharat will become the third largest economy of the world by 2030," said Raghubar Das, Governor of Odisha, while addressing the Batch of 2024 at the 20th Annual Convocation of KIIT Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, today, Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Students of KIIT have excelled not only academically but also in sports, he noted, highlighting that many students from the institute have participated in the Olympics, making the country proud.

“Dr Achyuta Samanta has done unparalleled work in establishing such an institute of professional and higher education. He has effectively used education as a tool for empowerment, helping underprivileged people integrate into the mainstream of society,” Das stated, stated a press release from the institute.

Addressing the graduating students, the Governor said, “Today youth are leading the change in the country. They are playing a leading role in innovation and start-ups. India is among the top three countries of the world in the startup ecosystem. They are making unicorns and providing opportunities to lakhs of people. Our youth are not only shaping their career; they are also shaping the country’s future. Instead of job seekers, they are becoming job givers”.

In her convocation address, delivered virtually, Oleksandra Matviichuk, Nobel Peace Laureate (2022), Ukraine said that KIIT has become one of the most prominent institutions in India and globally in a short time.

“Achyuta Samanta’s example in building institutions and his efforts in reducing inequalities remind me of one simple truth — ordinary people have much more impact than they can even imagine. Ordinary people can do extraordinary things,” she stated

On the occasion, KIIT-DU conferred Honoris Causa DSc and DLitt Degrees upon four eminent persons from different walks of life. Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals, was conferred Honoris Causa DSc Degree, while Dr Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, Eminent Writer, Spiritual Thinker, and Humanitarian; Kishor Patil, Co-Founder, MD and CEO, KPIT Technologies; and Ashirbad Behera, Honorary Secretary, Odisha Athletics Association & Football Association of Odisha were honoured with Honoris Causa DLitt Degrees.

They were honoured for their pioneering contributions in the fields of health, spiritualism, business, and sports respectively.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Dr Reddy, in his acceptance remarks, said that KIIT serves as an exemplary model of giving back to society. Dr Samanta has instilled a sense of hope in marginalized communities who once never dared to dream, stated Dr Satpathy.

Patil remarked that India has the potential to become a global hub for core technology and research. Behera dedicated the honour to the sports fraternity.

As many as 7,283 students received degrees at the convocation ceremony. These include 5,455 Bachelors, 1,597 Masters, and 186 PhD degrees. Congratulating the batch of 2024 for their outstanding performance, Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS exhorted students to take risks, fail, learn, and rise.

“Always keep in mind the 3 I's: Idea, Innovation, and Impact. These three will shape your future and the world around you, " he told students in his message.

In his presidential address, Ashok Kumar Parija, Chancellor, KIIT-DU said, "KIIT’s journey from its humble beginnings to being recognised among the country’s leading institutions is a story of vision, hard work, and unwavering dedication. This transformation would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of Dr. Samanta, and the tireless efforts of our faculty and staff. Their dedication to providing holistic education and nurturing the potential of each student is commendable”.

KIIT-DU has cemented its position as a hub for some of the brightest minds in academia and research, stated Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor in his report. “The University continues to shine on the global stage, with Stanford University's latest database of the ‘World’s Top 2% Scientist’ featuring 20 distinguished individuals from KIIT and its constituent units”, he said. Prof (Dr) SK Acharya, Pro-Chancellor also addressed the students.

Medals were awarded to 59 students for their outstanding academic performances. Three students were awarded Founder's Gold Medals for their outstanding all-round and academic performances, while 26 students were awarded Chancellor's Gold Medals, and 27 got Vice-Chancellor's Silver Medals. Nanibala Memorial Gold Medal, PK Bal Memorial Gold Medal, and PPL Gold Medal were also given away on the occasion. Prof JR Mohanty, Registrar proposed the word of thanks.