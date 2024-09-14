Karimnagar: Students write letters to Telangana CM for more buses

The students of Rukmapur Government Model School of Choppadandi Mandal on Friday, September 13, wrote about 1,600 letters in total to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, district collector and MLA Medipally Sathyam, requesting that additional RTC (Road Transport Corporation) buses be operated to ease their commute, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the sources, students from almost 17 villages need the bus services to reach the school and return to their respective homes. Every day about 350 girls and 100 boys attend the school from surrounding villages.

Most of the students belong to underprivileged and backward classes. At present, only two buses are being operated and students are getting delayed in reaching their school in the morning and back to their homes around evening time.

Former MPTC members forum president S Krishna Reddy, extending his solidarity with the students, requested the transport minister to resolve the issue.

Jeripothula Laxmi, a parent, requested the RTC authorities to operate additional buses to support the students' education.

Public bus services are vital for students who make use of the same due to its connectivity and affordability. Commuting to and fro schools becomes smooth if the buses operate in increasing frequencies.