Internet blackout for an exam tomorrow? This is what Assam is planning

The Assam government will suspend mobile internet services for three and a half hours tomorrow, Sunday, September 15 from 10 am during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts.

Voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain functional, a notification said.

The government issued the notification today, Saturday, September 10.

The notification stated that it was issued "in the interest of holding free, fair, and transparent public examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety." It was signed by Ajay Tewari, Assistant Chief Secretary, Home and Political Department.

Services related to mobile Internet, mobile data, and mobile wifi will not be available throughout the state on Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm.

“It is however clarified that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines may remain functional during the aforesaid period,” the notification said.

The notification states that 2,305 test centres will host 11,23,204 applicants for the exam, 429 of whom have been designated as "sensitive" centres because of their location and prior history of cheating and other misconduct.

The examination is scheduled from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.