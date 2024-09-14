News

Dalit boy forced to dance naked in Rajasthan, six men arrested

A video of the act was circulated, after which, police located the victim and insisted their family file a complaint
Read here to know more
Read here to know more(Pic: EdexLive Desk)
Published on

A minor Dalit boy was forced to dance naked and filmed in Rajasthan after he was caught stealing a wire from an event in Kota, police said today, Saturday, September 14.

In a viral video showing the boy was forced to dance with a smile on a song with four to five men sitting around.

Police encouraged the family of the victim to file a complaint after the video came to the attention of the police, stated a report by PTI.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, his son was attending a comedy event in the night on Friday night, September 13, when around four to five men accosted his son between 1 am and 4 am. They accused him of stealing a wire and assaulted him.

The complainant further claimed that the accused had his kid dance while he was nude. Police added that they also recorded the incident.

According to them, a FIR was filed in response to the complaint under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO), the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Six persons were taken into custody in this case, including a father and son, police said.

The accused were identified as Kshitij Gurjar (24) alias Bittu, Ashish Upadhyay alias Vikku (52), his son Yayati Upadhyay (24) alias Gungun, Gourav Soni (21), Sandeep Singh (30) alias Rahul Bannasha, and Sumit Kumar Sain (25), they added.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manish Sharma, the police suspected the victim of stealing wire from their music system during the initial investigation, which revealed that the six accused were employed by a music company.

Sharma said that the suspects were presented in court, stated the PTI report.

students
Dalit
Rajasthan
POSCO
Kota
BNS
SC&ST
DSP
Manish Sharma

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com