Sitaram Yechury’s body will reach JNU today, 5.30 pm; Students to pay homage

The Communist Party of India-Marxist's (CPI(M)) fifth General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury’s body, will reach JNU at 5.30 pm today, Friday, September 13, as stated in a post on social media platform X by CPI (M).

“JNU will pay homage to one of its most illustrious students,” the post reads.

Yechury, who was born in Chennai and studied at Delhi's St Stephen's College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, was a three-time party chief.

On September 14, his body will be kept at CPI (M)’s headquarters for “public viewing and paying homage” between 11 am and 3 pm.

Subsequently, his body will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and will be donated for research “as per his wish.”

Yechury’s body was donated after he succumbed to illness on Thursday, September 12, at AIIMS, New Delhi.

He was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 19 for the treatment of pneumonia at the age of 72.

He was a three-time party chief after he took over Prakash Karat in April 2015.