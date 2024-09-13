Live-streaming — the deal-breaker demand which led to meeting between CM Banerjee & doctors being called off

Over 30 doctors representing 26 medical colleges of West Bengal, who were part of the stir, waited outside Nabanna yesterday, September 12. But the meeting did not go through, because one specific demand of the protesting doctors proved to be a deal breaker — live-streaming the meeting.

After much back and forth via emails and letters between the Government of West Bengal and doctors, finally, the latter had proposed to meet the doctors at 5 pm on Thursday, September 12 but with a limited number of delegation and no live-streaming of the meeting was permitted, which did not go down well with the doctors.

"We have nothing to hide from people," stated a protesting doctor. The doctors stood firm on their demand that the meeting with the Chief Minister of West Bengal should be live-streamed.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee maintained that live streaming is not possible because the matter is sub-judice and the Supreme Court is currently in the process of hearing the case. She agreed to record the meeting and share it with the doctors after seeking permission from the Supreme Court.

The doctors refused saying a recording can be edited and the stalemate continued.

It may be recalled that the protests are happening in Swasthya Bhawan to demand justice for the deceased 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.