Insulted and threatened: Here's why RG Kar protesting doctors were offended by emails, letters from Bengal gov't

Today, September 12, is the third day of ongoing protest at the Swasthaya Bhawan by the junior doctors. Insulted and upset with the email sent by the principal health secretary, Narayan Nigam, the doctors are stern with their demand to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The demonstration is part of the protests against the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) started the sit-in-protest on September 10 with a rally followed by a sit-in-demonstration before the Bhawan. Many doctors participated and are part of the ongoing protest.

Meanwhile, emails and letters were exchanged between the protestors and government officials for a meeting. With regards to the same, a meeting has been scheduled for 5 pm today, September 12.

According to the screenshots, EdexLive has access to, here is the timeline of emails sent to protestors:

September 10th evening: Nigam sent an invitation email to the protestors calling a delegation of 10 doctors for a meeting with the senior representatives from the government. In response to the email, the protestors sought an appropriate authority to make a decision about their demands.

September 11: Chief Secretary Dr Manoj Pant proposed another meeting, inviting a delegation of 12-15 doctors for a meeting at 6 pm. He also pointed out that by continuing their protests, the doctors are defying the Supreme Court's direction to resume duties by 5 pm on September 10.

Why was it insulting?

Speaking to EdexLive, a protesting junior doctor, on condition of anonymity, said, "It was offensive how we were summoned for the meeting. Our demand is the removal of the health secretary, DME, and DHS. Instead, the same official has called us for a meeting!"

"The email invited a delegation of 10 members. Since the state has 28 medical colleges, we demanded a meeting with 30 representatives, one from each medical college along with two other doctors," the doctor stressed, alleging that calling only 10 would be injustice towards other medical colleges. Additionally, they demanded a live telecast of the meeting to ensure transparency is maintained.

Another protesting doctor told EdexLive that the email began with: 'Dear Sir'. "When both male and female doctors are protesting, the email's salutation was confined to 'Sir'. This was incorrect," the doctor pointed out, shunning the disrespectful treatment.

Referring to the same email invitation proposing a meeting with senior government representatives, both doctors remarked that the negotiations with the officials has not resulted in the fulfilment of their demands. Hence, they remain stern in their demand to meet the chief minister.

Indirect threats

The second invitation was issued by Chief Secretary, Dr Manoj Pant, on September 11, but the doctors who were protesting claimed it was tainted by threats.

"The language in the letter was full of threats," alleged one doctor, while the other one alluded to its upsetting nature as it was not what they were expecting.

"Instead of meeting our demands, the secretary's letter pointed towards the SC's direction to resume duties and only then, called for the meeting," they added.

Another incident which sparked outrage from the protesting doctors is the statement made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. In a press meeting on September 12, the minister hinted at a political motive as the reason for the standoff between the protesting junior doctors and the state government.

Condemning the statements made by the minister, speaking to EdexLive, the doctor said, "The minister called the protest a stubborn act and not a legitimate demand. We condemn it thoroughly."

Having said that, the protesting doctors have been on the road for more than 48 hours and now with the meeting proposed, the protestors hope for fulfillment of their demands. Otherwise, they are crystal clear on the fact that the protests will continue.