Female junior doctor assaulted by patient at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital

A female junior doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient who was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, as stated in a report by Times of India.

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 11, when the doctor was walking past the patient, he suddenly grabbed her apron.

The other patients and hospital staff present on the site immediately intervened and tried to stop him. After handling the accused, the hospital staff handed him over to the police.

The doctor alerted the Gandhi Hospital superintendent while the hospital staff informed the Chilkalguda police station.

Based on preliminary investigations, it was found that the patient, who is receiving treatment for seizures, felt uneasy at the time of the assault. “He is suffering from seizures. Even after bringing him to the police station, he is suffering from seizures. We are in the process of examining him,” Chilkalguda police inspector A Anudeep said.

Police have initiated the process of registering an FIR, and the hospital administration is also preparing to file an institutional FIR to address the incident.