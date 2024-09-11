Who is Chakali Ilamma, after whom, Koti Women's University in Hyderabad will be named?

Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday, September 10, had announced the state government's decision to name Koti Women's University after Chakali Ilamma, a revolutionary leader who rebelled against the feudal lords during the Telangana Rebellion.

The CM was speaking at an event organised to mark the death anniversary of Chakali Ilamma at Ravindra Bharathi, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Revanth also revealed the government's decision to appoint her grand daughter Swetha as a member of the State Women's Commission.

Who is Chakali Ilamma? Let the CM himself tell you

"Ilamma fought against the feudal rulers for land rights of the poor. Taking inspiration from Ilamma, former PM Indira Gandhi introduced land reforms in the country," the CM said.

He alleged that the previous rulers conspired to grab the lands of poor people in the guise of Dharani. "Taking inspiration from Ilamma's life, the Congress government was formed in the state to protect the lands owned by the poor," he added, stated The New Indian Express report.

More about Chakali Ilamma

Born in 1895 in Krishnapuram village of Warangal district, Chakali Ilamma was a peasant who stood up against landlord (zamindar) Ramachandra Reddy, known as Visnoor Deshmukh, for her right to cultivate her land. She refused to give away her produce.